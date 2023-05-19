16 people share their worst 'this person has no idea how the world works' moment.

Witnessing an adult person process something that is generally considered common sense can be a jarring and hilarious experience...

No, John...not everyone owns a private jet, some people have to book commercial flights and take their shoes off in the security line. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is your 'this person has no idea how the real world works' moment?' people were ready to share the most unhinged 'how are you a person who is alive and employed' interactions.

1.

Guy sold his rent-a-center TV and couldn’t understand why they threatened to charge him for theft. - maaritt

2.

My sister-in-law got in an argument with her brother/my husband and me, stopped speaking to us, blocked us on Facebook...and then threatened to sue us for visitation rights to our six-month-old. - Socialbutterfinger

3.