16 people share the worst example of 'rich kid syndrome' they ever witnessed.

People who grow up in a castle of privilege can sometimes be hilariously tone-deaf about how the world works when you can't just hop in a private jet whenever you're craving a brunch in Mykonos...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst case of 'rich kid syndrome' you've seen?" people were ready to share the most entitled examples of bratty and spoiled people showing their true colors in the wild.

Was a RA in college. One of my residents was a rich freshman from Rhode Island. He lives on an island and takes a ferry into town. Anyways, his first week, he asked if there was fresh water available in the shower.

I didn't understand what he meant, but apparently he didn't like showering with city water and didn't realize it was everywhere he went. I was so shocked and didn't know what to say that I suggested he used water bottles to clean him. Yeah, he didn't last long. - elsani

