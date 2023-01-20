18 people share the absolute dumbest question they were ever genuinely asked.

Sometimes as the hilariously idiotic words are leaving our lips, it's tempting to fantasize about ditching society and becoming a cave-dwelling hermit. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest question someone legitimately asked you?"
(Looking at her sandwich) What animal does turkey come from? - nighthawkcoupe
If you had a heart transplant, would your memories go away? - Doffy-Mingo
My own sister asked me how we were related to my grandparents - noahtherichman
Boss: "Could you print out that file, scan it, and email it to me?"
Me: "I could just email it to you."
Boss: ... - -SkaffenAmtiskaw-
In grade 10 science a girl argued vehemently with our teacher that zebras were a mythical creature, like a unicorn. After asking why they paint the stripes on the horses for the nature videos. I assure you, it was not a troll. - LOIL99