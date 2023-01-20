18 people share the absolute dumbest question they were ever genuinely asked.

"There's no such thing as a dumb question," but some people might beg to differ...

Sometimes as the hilariously idiotic words are leaving our lips, it's tempting to fantasize about ditching society and becoming a cave-dwelling hermit. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest question someone legitimately asked you?"

1.

(Looking at her sandwich) What animal does turkey come from? - nighthawkcoupe

2.

If you had a heart transplant, would your memories go away? - Doffy-Mingo

3.

My own sister asked me how we were related to my grandparents - noahtherichman

4.

Boss: "Could you print out that file, scan it, and email it to me?" Me: "I could just email it to you." Boss: ... - -SkaffenAmtiskaw-

5.