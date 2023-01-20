Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 people share the absolute dumbest question they were ever genuinely asked.

18 people share the absolute dumbest question they were ever genuinely asked.

Taylor Brown
Jan 20, 2023 | 10:19 PM
ADVERTISING

"There's no such thing as a dumb question," but some people might beg to differ...

Sometimes as the hilariously idiotic words are leaving our lips, it's tempting to fantasize about ditching society and becoming a cave-dwelling hermit. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest question someone legitimately asked you?"

1.

(Looking at her sandwich) What animal does turkey come from? - nighthawkcoupe

2.

If you had a heart transplant, would your memories go away? - Doffy-Mingo

3.

My own sister asked me how we were related to my grandparents - noahtherichman

4.

Boss: "Could you print out that file, scan it, and email it to me?"

Me: "I could just email it to you."

Boss: ... - -SkaffenAmtiskaw-

5.

In grade 10 science a girl argued vehemently with our teacher that zebras were a mythical creature, like a unicorn. After asking why they paint the stripes on the horses for the nature videos. I assure you, it was not a troll. - LOIL99

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content