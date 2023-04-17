17 people share the hardest 'would you rather' question they've ever been asked.

A beautifully complex, outrageous, or deeply disgusting "Would You Rather" question can rapidly turn a boring family event into an exciting, heated debate...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the hardest 'would you rather' question you've ever been asked?" people were ready to share the most difficult, hilarious, or awkward choice they've ever had to make in one of life's most popular party games.

1.

Would you rather never enjoy music again, or never enjoy food again? - rocketsnail1000

2.

Would you rather have denim skin, or live in a bag of milk? This was asked at a party in college and I still think about it 10 years later. - HorseGirl666

3.

Would you rather know how you are going to die or when you are going to die? - Healthy_Mycologist37

4.

Would you rather be slightly thirsty no matter how much you drink or slightly tired no matter how much you sleep? - 81KZ

5.