17 people share the hardest 'would you rather' question they've ever been asked.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the hardest 'would you rather' question you've ever been asked?" people were ready to share the most difficult, hilarious, or awkward choice they've ever had to make in one of life's most popular party games.
Would you rather never enjoy music again, or never enjoy food again? - rocketsnail1000
Would you rather have denim skin, or live in a bag of milk? This was asked at a party in college and I still think about it 10 years later. - HorseGirl666
Would you rather know how you are going to die or when you are going to die? - Healthy_Mycologist37
Would you rather be slightly thirsty no matter how much you drink or slightly tired no matter how much you sleep? - 81KZ
Would you rather be completely immortal or die right now? Immortality seems cool at first glance, but knowing you will eventually experience the heat death of the universe for trillions of years is terrifying. - apandarelic