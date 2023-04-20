17 people share the worst case of attention-seeking they've ever witnessed.

We all deserve a self-indulgent moment in the spotlight sometimes, but the lengths some people will go to suck the energy out of a room can be hilariously jarring...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst case of attention-seeking you've ever seen?" people were ready to share.

1.

People posting photos of themselves giving money to the people who are experiencing homelessness. - scaryclownzinmyhouse

2.

I went to high school (250 students total) with this kid who was a bit of a loner and had a reputation for being a pathological liar. In college, my friends and I began to notice these beautiful girls writing to him on his facebook wall. At first, it struck us as odd, but we left it alone.

As weeks passed, our news feeds continued to be flooded with new girls we had never heard of flirting with him, so we started to get curious (some of us have known this kid our entire lives, and we could count the number of times he spoke to girls on one hand).