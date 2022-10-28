17 pranksters share the funniest ways they harmlessly mess with people.

Executing the perfect practical joke requires planning and skill, but when it goes off without a hitch and the target of the prank still finds it funny, it's a true win for the books...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some harmless ways to f*ck with people?" people were ready to share the funniest ways they've messed with strangers, friends, coworkers, or family members. Who doesn't love a victim-less little prank?

1.

I saw someone on Facebook comment on a picture that "The three of you look great!". There were 4 people in the picture. - axehind

2.

The movie theater in my town is usually mostly empty. There's been a couple of times when I've come in to get seated and there's literally only one other person in my auditorium. There's an evil part of me that wants to just go sit right next to them. Not illegal, but it should be. - matt314159

3.