17 pranksters share the funniest ways they harmlessly mess with people.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some harmless ways to f*ck with people?" people were ready to share the funniest ways they've messed with strangers, friends, coworkers, or family members. Who doesn't love a victim-less little prank?
I saw someone on Facebook comment on a picture that "The three of you look great!". There were 4 people in the picture. - axehind
The movie theater in my town is usually mostly empty. There's been a couple of times when I've come in to get seated and there's literally only one other person in my auditorium. There's an evil part of me that wants to just go sit right next to them. Not illegal, but it should be. - matt314159
Looking at a non reflective surface and doing stuff like fixing your hair and checking if there's something in your teeth - farehar458