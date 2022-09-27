18 people share the best non-sexual physical feeling they've ever experienced.

Sitting down after working on your feet all day, 8 or more hours of uninterrupted sleep, the perfect sneeze when you have seasonal allergies--having a human body isn't always a burden....

So, when Reddit user asked, "What is the best non-sexual physical feeling you’ve ever felt?" people were ready share the best platonic and fully clothed sensations they've ever experienced.

1.

The feeling of water leaving your ear after being there all day. - Apprehensive_Bet_438

2.

Stretching and feeling nearly the entire length of my spine cracking - HighFiveKoala

3.

Scratching the absolute sh*t out of a mosquito bite - RadiantBit7776

4.

Q-tip in ear - BlitzySlash

5.

My old apartment had a window in the shower. In the winter, when I'd get in and get it all hot and steamy, I'd crack the window. The rush of the cold air mixed with the hot steam for some reason was the most satisfying feeling of my whole life. - classictom

6.