18 people share the best non-sexual physical feeling they've ever experienced.

So, when Reddit user asked, "What is the best non-sexual physical feeling you’ve ever felt?" people were ready share the best platonic and fully clothed sensations they've ever experienced.
The feeling of water leaving your ear after being there all day. - Apprehensive_Bet_438
Stretching and feeling nearly the entire length of my spine cracking - HighFiveKoala
Scratching the absolute sh*t out of a mosquito bite - RadiantBit7776
Q-tip in ear - BlitzySlash
My old apartment had a window in the shower. In the winter, when I'd get in and get it all hot and steamy, I'd crack the window. The rush of the cold air mixed with the hot steam for some reason was the most satisfying feeling of my whole life. - classictom
Waking past 300 people waiting airport security to an empty pre-check line. Atlanta airport in April. It was truly the most bliss I felt in 3 years. - Technical_Ad_3260