22 people share the dumbest explanations they've ever been told.

Sometimes someone gives you an excuse or explanation for their behavior that's so brutally bad that it's both impressive and hilarious...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the dumbest explanation that you have ever heard for something?" people were ready to share the moments that made them question whether or not the person in front of them had a fully functioning brain. There might not be any "dumb questions," but there are certainly some questions that make you seriously evaluate your faith in humanity.

1.

Ex boss: you shouldn't leave on time everyday...you should stay back a little Me: but why? Ex boss: because it looks like you aren't working as hard...to others...

Me: but I come in to work a half hour early every day! Ex boss: yeah but no one sees that - ThomasSchiff

2.