19 people share things they could never do as kids that are 'weirdly' acceptable now.

Talking back to your parents, staring at an iPad during a family dinner, becoming famous overnight from your bedroom in high school--there are some things about "kids today" that older generations couldn't even dream of doing when they were growing up...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s now weirdly acceptable that was not acceptable growing up in your generation?" people were ready to share the things that would never fly "back in my day." Cheers to Zoom University!

1.

Not answering the phone. When we only had landline phones (yes long time ago), there was no ringing phone that went unanswered. Now we screen or just plain ignore calls until we are good and ready to deal with it. - ekimlive

2.

People have already said tattoos, but body piercings also exploded in popularity. It used to be girls could get their ears pierced, and that was it. When I was in high school, some guys started doing the one earring look and tongue, nose and bellybutton piercings were starting to become popular. - viderfenrisbane

3.