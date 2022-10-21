The 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar has arrived and here's a sneak peek.

Australian firefighters have blessed us once again with yet another calendar full of delightful, adorable, and hilarious thirst traps for a good cause...Things are heating up on set from Down Under 🔥 @Aus_Fire_Cal joined Access Hollywood’s @kithoover and @mariolopezviva to talk about the amazing charity work they do… as well as their hot calendar 🥵 pic.twitter.com/710fKej0UL— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) October 10, 2022 Celebrating the 30th anniversary of this project, the calendar has raised $3,400,000.00 for people and animals in need since 1993. By supporting the calendar (and these firefighters' hard work at the gym), you're giving back to charities such as Safe Haven Animal Rescue Inc, Kids With Cancer Foundation, Australian Seabird Rescue, Healing Hooves Inc, and many more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aus Firefighter Calendar (@australianfirefighterscalendar) Here's the crew bonding with kitties at a cat cafe:Firefighters and cats... what more could you want? @Aus_Fire_Cal joined Access Hollywood's @zurihall at @Crumbs_Whiskers to talk about the process of shooting their highly anticipated calendar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WYDG0S4Qo0— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 29, 2022 So, here's a little sneak peek at some of the firefighters and their best poses with cute animals featured in this year's anniversary calendar...If you're interested in giving everyone you know a Secret Santa gift full of hunks, you can purchase the real thing (and help many important organizations) here.1. Aw.... Australian Firefighters Calendar 2. Who doesn't need a shoulder to paw on? Australian Firefighters Calendar 3. Every 6-pack of abs needs a 1-pack of kitten... Australian Firefighters Calendar 4. The best boys... Australian Firefighters Calendar 5. A dog is a hunk's best friend... Australian Firefighters Calendar 6. Hey girl, we hope you have a great 2023... Australian Firefighters Calendar 7. Saddle up! Australian Firefighters Calendar 8. My hobbies include: long rides on the beach... Australian Firefighters Calendar 9. Join my romance novel cover shoot? Australian Firefighters Calendar 10. Wow... Australian Firefighters Calendar 11. Happy trails indeed... Australian Firefighters Calendar 12. Wow... Australian Firefighters Calendar 13. You're the G-O-A-T! Australian Firefighters Calendar 14. Stunning! Australian Firefighters Calendar 15. What are you looking at? Australian Firefighters Calendar