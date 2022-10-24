5 People Having a Bad Monday.

These poor poor celebs. Take a look.5. Kylie Jenner, because Travis Scott is accusing her of lying. Poor Kylie... shutter stockIt's hard to feel bad for billionaire Kylie but today's news is so sad. Kylie accused Travis of cheating, but he continues to dispute it. You have to wonder though, is it all made up? Did Travis have a sidepiece? Or are the Kardashians controlling the narrative like they usually do? Check out some of these hilarious and suspicious tweets about Kylie and Travis. Travis Scott just got exposed for cheating on Kylie Jenner with an ex from 2013 and THE KARDASHIANS ARE CONTROLLING THE MEDIA BECAUSE NO ONE IS SPEAKING ABOUT IT!!!— 〽️EDUSA. 🐍 (@MedusaTheMenace) October 23, 2022 Travis flew out his side piece to Aspen for a vacation literally after Kylie gave birth to Stormi. Hell is so hot 😭— 👄 (@TheeNayomi) October 22, 2022 Travis is definitely dating that girl. His doing too much to prove his not, he literally posted a valentines date with kylie to prove his not “dating” yungsweetro a so called “stranger”. That man guilty of all allegations 😂😭— singy.m (@singym1) October 23, 2022 Well, looks like Travis won't get off SCOTT FREE like he wants...4. Tom Brady, because his ex is saying cryptic messages about him. Let's see how Tom handles THIS play... shutter stockIn the wake of Tom's divorce to supermodel Giselle Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan, his ex, is saying a whole bunch of cryptic stuff about Tom. Former Victoria's secret angel Moynahan is rehashing how hard it was for her to find out that Tom's ex girlfriend was pregnant 2 months into her relationship with him. Poor Bridget, that sounds rough! Check out some of these reaction tweets. Tom Brady haters are low key thrilled at Tom having the worst year ever.if you ever feel bad about the choices you've made in life just remember that tom brady stopped having sex with and then got divorced from gisele bundchen to play one final season of some of the most dogshit quarterbacking you can imagine— skáld (@danglinghemmie) October 24, 2022 Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in 2022 after cutting off their family pic.twitter.com/kVPPsmkYX1— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) October 16, 2022 Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/L6AzV4s1Py— Justin Woodruff (@WoodJustRuff) October 23, 2022 Poor Tom, but also, sounds like a scumbag...3. Kim Kardashian, because she's getting slammed for hanging out with Ivanka Trump in the wake of the Kanye West scandal last week. What now Kim? shutter stockIn the wake of Kanye West's horrifying anti-semitic remarks, Kim K and Ivanka Trump were spotted having a three hour dinner together. What could these two gals be discussing? Politics? Botox? Whatever they were chatting about, people are OF COURSE angry that Kim would be seen with Ivanka. Let's check out some of the tweets.This is simply stupid. Embarrassing really that you write about this and start out with “Two of our fiercest political minds, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump…” really? 😂😂😂 oh good god what’s next.— BePresent (@0BePresent0) October 24, 2022 Hot take — Ivanka was probably meeting Kim to decide if they should actually consider Kanye a running mate for her father.— Did DONDA 2 Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 24, 2022 WTF Kim? Your silence regarding Kanye’s insane hate speech is really hurtful to your Jewish fans. And then seeing pics of you with Ivanka Trump over the weekend is even more disturbing. Collabing w/an election denier? Like WTF do you stand for?— Lauren (@LaurenMack108) October 24, 2022 Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump were seen leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel together. They were guest speakers at ”The Worthless Human Beings Convention.”— Lee Mays (@OriginalLeeMays) October 24, 2022 Jeez. Looks like people are really hating on these two today. In this case, blondes DEFINITELY don't have more fun.2. Matthew Perry, because all of his drug use during the Friends era, is coming to light. Poor Matthew... shutterstockMatthew Perry just released a memoir about his time on the beloved show, FRIENDS. We all knew that this star struggled, but WOW, this is nuts. Check out some of these (somewhat brutal) tweets reacting to Perry telling all about his turmoil. Anyone else sick of hearing about @MatthewPerry ? He did so many drugs his colon dissolved but let's buy his book so we can get nuggets of wisdom from a bloated junkie. #sorrynotsorry #dontdodrugs— Sock Account (@Deezheftynutz) October 24, 2022 QQ: Matthew Perry (Friends) said that at the lowest point of his life he was taking 55 Vicodins a day. My question is, how does a guy get prescription for that many Vicodins? Was there a doctor involved?— Emran Rashid (@EmranRashid3) October 22, 2022 Wow. Poor Matthew! That said, I think we're all excited to find out that he too had a crush on Jennifer Anitson...1. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's 10 year old daughter, because she's getting criticized for bidding 80K on earrings. Beyonce...come on now. shutter stock Blue Ivy just bid $80,000 on EARRINGS, and this girl is 10 years old. Wild. She's getting majorly criticized all over the internet. Check out these tweets slamming this rich tween.Blue Ivy bidding $19k on art & I'm out here surviving solely off free trials 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SIwY3rn2XL— Erica (@erockamar) March 18, 2018 Blue Ivy casually bidding $80,000 at the gala. I want to be like her. Real bad 😩— Chicago Barb 🦄 (@Barb_4L) October 23, 2022 Blue Ivy bidding 80k on some wearable art is the equivalent of my mom saying I can get change out of her purse for the ice cream truck and I really love that Lmao— Raven (@wowreallyraven) October 23, 2022 Blue Ivy: “ I’ve been in bidding wars with Tyler Perry since I was like 9 fym” pic.twitter.com/MNBWuaNpsW— K E E N A N (@KeenanTheGreat_) October 24, 2022 Well, there you have it. These celebs are barely hanging on this Monday. We hope you're having a better Monday than they are!