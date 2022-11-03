Aunt leaves nipple ring on table, niece with pica tries to eat it, mother blames aunt.

When this woman is upset with her sister and niece, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving my jewellery on my bedside locker without notifying my niece what it was?"

I'm 19f, my sister is nearly 25 years older than me and I have a niece, Katie who i get along great with, she's 16. She has pica and is particularly drawn to metal. I have a over 30 piercings on my ears, face and body.

I've often left jewellery on my table or desk or wherever around my room. It's happened on more than one occasion that Katie has ended up with a piece of my body jewellery in her mouth, which I find gross but most of the time it's just been some stainless steel piece that cost me £2 so it didn't bother me.