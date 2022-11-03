Aunt leaves nipple ring on table, niece with pica tries to eat it, mother blames aunt.

When this woman is upset with her sister and niece, she asks Reddit:
I'm 19f, my sister is nearly 25 years older than me and I have a niece, Katie who i get along great with, she's 16. She has pica and is particularly drawn to metal. I have a over 30 piercings on my ears, face and body.
I've often left jewellery on my table or desk or wherever around my room. It's happened on more than one occasion that Katie has ended up with a piece of my body jewellery in her mouth, which I find gross but most of the time it's just been some stainless steel piece that cost me £2 so it didn't bother me.
I got my nipples done for my 18th birthday and this year my boyfriend gifted me a gorgeous BVLA set for them that I put in last night. I left the plain titanium jewellery on my bedside locker, intending to clean them but kind of forgot and left them there until today.