Woman fires babysitter in a rage after she violates her daughter's privacy.

When this woman is angry at her babysitter, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my husband delusional for expecting me to re-hire the babysitter after she read our daughter's journal?"

My husband and I work long shifts, We have 3 kids and for years we've been hiring babysitters of different kinds to help with the kids. my oldest is my 14 yo daughter Lauren.

First of all, the babysitter is for my younger children (6 - 4). My daughter does not need a babysitter obviously.

Second of all, My daughter is incapable of looking after her brothers for several reason. She already made it clear and I wasn't going to force her to do it. Besides that hiring babysitter became normal and is part of our lives but this issue occured.