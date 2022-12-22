Woman wants to sue father shortly after her mother's death, says 'she has her reasons.'

When this daughter is upset with her father, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for suing my father for the damage done to my house by his dogs?"

My (F31) mom passed away last year. My dad (56) married a woman (37) with a son (16) about six months later. I think that the age difference is a bit much but she is nearly 40 so it's not like he's robbing the cradle.

Whenever my parents went away I would always watch their dogs. They weren't the dogs that I grew up with but they are good puppies.

My mom would always call and let me know well in advance that they were going away ai I would make sure that either myself or my boyfriend would be around pretty quick after the pups got dropped off. They could behave themselves for a few hours and I would leave water out for them.