Bride asks if she was wrong to expect more from 25-person bachelorette party.

Getting married can be super stressful, so sometimes it's okay if the bride gets a bit out of control. But when does a stressed out bride turn into a straight up bridezilla? When this bride gets mad because her bachelorette party isn't up to her standards, she takes to the popuar Reddit forum to ask:
I (25F) am getting married to my wonderful fiancé (31m) this fall. A week ago I had a bachelorette party. While most girls dream of their weddings, I dreamt about my bachelorette weekend. I put a lot of planning into this weekend, made a lot of phone calls, reservations, everything basically. - throwawayaita284