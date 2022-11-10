Bride-to-be excludes 'weird' brother and grandma from proposal party, was that wrong?

When this woman doesn't know whether or not to feel guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "forgetting" to invite my brother and grandma to my proposal party?"

Me: (F28) Fiance: (M28) Brother: (M25) Sister: (F14) Grandma: (F66) Last weekend my now fiance (bf at the time) randomly wanted to take me out of town for a getaway.

I said no because I wasn't in the mood and so he settled for taking me to a park. He invited my younger sister/parents along but not my brother, who is weird, and grandma, which isn't too odd.

Usually my brother is left out of things, but it is because he doesn't help out as much with our younger sister when our parents go on vacation, and my parents sometimes favor me more so he gets jealous. But every parent has favorites so it's not my fault.