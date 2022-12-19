Dad with cancer wants to leave 'problematic' kids with no inheritance, shocks family.

When this man learns he has cancer, he asks Reddit:
Hello, good afternoon. What you are about to read, is a recent cause of emotional distress for me, regret, and I'm doing this post with the help of my colleague and his son, whom insist I'm doing the right thing.
I'm 63 years old. I took advantage of better times, financially speaking, and managed to get enough money to save, have a good retirement, and leave a good inheritance for my children. However, their actions in recent years has broken my heart.
My oldest daughter is a lawyer, married to an attorney. I have another son who is also a lawyer, a third who became an engineer, and the youngest, who is a salesman.
I have been a smoker for many years, and, the predictable outcome has finally caught me, so I may not have many years left. After knowing this, my children began stabbing each other's backs, trying to get their inheritance earlier.