Couple asks if they were wrong to offer to become their close friend's landlords.

Friends and neighbors fell into an emotional dispute when one couple offered to buy the other couple's apartment when eviction became a real possibility. The boyfriend's reaction to this proposal was quick and downright hostile. So the "generous" couple took to Reddit's Am I The As*hole forum to see why their offer may have upset their friends so much. Here is their story, followed by Reddit's top rulings:
My friend, Zoey, and her boyfriend rent an apartment near us. They love living there, but their landlord announced that he will sell it soon. Zoey and her boyfriend are devastated, they even talked to someone from the bank and sadly, they can't afford to buy the place.
My husband and I talked and realized that we have enough money to buy the apartment. I told Zoey and her boyfriend that we could buy it and they could keep living there. The only difference for them would be that they are sending the rent money to a different account from now on.