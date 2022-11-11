Husband tells wife 'making your lunch is not my responsibility.' Wife gets revenge.

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA: for not cooking dinner for my husband?"

I (f27) am an elementary school teacher and have been with my husband (m26) for a few years.

We have this unspoken scheduled ritual where he makes me a lunch every night before he goes to bed for me to bring with me to school the following day and I make dinner for him when I get home (which is usually a good 2 hours before him so it also gives me time to unwind, shower, watch a movie etc.)

Well yesterday out of the blue, my husband didn't make me a lunch like he has been the past 2.5 years. I was a little shocked and when I asked him why , he said that it's not his responsibility and he's just been doing me 'favors'.