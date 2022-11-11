Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Husband tells wife 'making your lunch is not my responsibility.' Wife gets revenge.

Husband tells wife 'making your lunch is not my responsibility.' Wife gets revenge.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 11, 2022 | 4:43 PM
ADVERTISING

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA: for not cooking dinner for my husband?"

I (f27) am an elementary school teacher and have been with my husband (m26) for a few years.

We have this unspoken scheduled ritual where he makes me a lunch every night before he goes to bed for me to bring with me to school the following day and I make dinner for him when I get home (which is usually a good 2 hours before him so it also gives me time to unwind, shower, watch a movie etc.)

Well yesterday out of the blue, my husband didn't make me a lunch like he has been the past 2.5 years. I was a little shocked and when I asked him why , he said that it's not his responsibility and he's just been doing me 'favors'.

I can understand where he's coming from but he's been doing it for almost 3 years,, it's just our thing. He's does lunch, I do dinner.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content