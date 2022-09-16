17 people share dirt about the most spoiled person they've ever met.

No one is a fan of a spoiled brat. And yet... so many people end up ridiculously entitled. What can we do about it? Laugh at them.

The popular AskReddit forum is a great place for frustrated poeple to vent about their experiences (usually other people). When users asked, "Who is the most spoiled person you know and why?" and "What screams 'I'm an entitled POS'?" Redditors were all too happy to share. Enjoy!

1.

Girl I went to college whose parents paid her a 'salary' which was more than I earned in my job. She then used to tell her parents she needed extra money for course books and go spend it on booze.

Her parents didn't want her to work because it would interfere with her studies. She got f*cked up so much on booze and drugs that she ended up dropping out of college and then they bought her a flat to live in. - a_pomeranian_bowling

2.