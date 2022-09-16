17 people share dirt about the most spoiled person they've ever met.

The popular AskReddit forum is a great place for frustrated poeple to vent about their experiences (usually other people). When users asked, "Who is the most spoiled person you know and why?" and "What screams 'I'm an entitled POS'?" Redditors were all too happy to share. Enjoy!
Girl I went to college whose parents paid her a 'salary' which was more than I earned in my job. She then used to tell her parents she needed extra money for course books and go spend it on booze.
Her parents didn't want her to work because it would interfere with her studies. She got f*cked up so much on booze and drugs that she ended up dropping out of college and then they bought her a flat to live in. - a_pomeranian_bowling
Last week, this lady at Whole Foods put her cart at the entrance to a checkout line, and left to go grab some more items. She was flabbergasted when she came back two minutes later to find that you cannot in fact block off a lane for yourself. - _PyramidHead_