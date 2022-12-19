Woman is horrified when SIL does the 'unforgivable' to her mother's wedding dress.

When this woman is shocked, she asks Reddit:



"AITA For Buying A Wedding Dress Back?"

I (25F) am not currently dating anybody. However, my brother "Steve" (25M) is marrying his girlfriend "Natalie" (26F) of 4 years later in the fall.

When Steve and I were 8, our parents (now 59M and 56F) divorced. Our parents had 50/50 custody, though I was always closer to our mother and Steve to our father.

Our mother had saved her wedding dress, made by her grandmother, for Steve and I to each use on our wedding day, with the clause that we would return it in good condition for her to keep and hand down as she saw fit.