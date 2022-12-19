Woman is horrified when SIL does the 'unforgivable' to her mother's wedding dress.

When this woman is shocked, she asks Reddit:
I (25F) am not currently dating anybody. However, my brother "Steve" (25M) is marrying his girlfriend "Natalie" (26F) of 4 years later in the fall.
When Steve and I were 8, our parents (now 59M and 56F) divorced. Our parents had 50/50 custody, though I was always closer to our mother and Steve to our father.
Our mother had saved her wedding dress, made by her grandmother, for Steve and I to each use on our wedding day, with the clause that we would return it in good condition for her to keep and hand down as she saw fit.
Natalie knows about this agreement and has said that she would rather buy her own dress. We're all fine with that, but found it weird when, 2 weeks ago, Steve asked if he could have the dress.