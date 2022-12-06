Woman retaliates when MIL insults her 'weird family,' in-laws are shocked.

When this woman is fed up with her husband's family, she asks Reddit:
BG: I was an affair baby though it's complicated. My mom was not married, she was actually divorced from my sister's bio dad but they were back together and had my sister. Mom treated him like crap.
He left her and then I was born a few months later. When I was 6 months old my mom got arrested. The man I have known as my dad my whole life, sister's bio dad, did not want us to grow up apart so he took me in.
My bio is a POS. He had a son after me and was trying to use him to get to me. Dad tried to help us have contact but bio showed to be not a good parent and so dad reported him to CPS. Dad ended up adopting him too.