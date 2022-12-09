Employee gets bumped up to first class, leaves coworker in coach, was she wrong?

When this woman is torn about her upgrade, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for boarding first class when my coworker was in coach?"

So my coworker (F& F) and I were flying together and As we were waiting in line, I was bumped to First Class. I at first was torn as to what to do because my coworker and I were going to be seated together in Coach.

After thinking about it, I decided to board first class. I did ask the airline crew if she could be bumped as well, but they couldn’t accommodate because the flight was full.

I told my coworker I was going to take the First Class seats. She was fine with it, but when we got off she told me that I shouldn’t have taken the seats and stayed in coach with her.