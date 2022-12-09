Employee gets bumped up to first class, leaves coworker in coach, was she wrong?

When this woman is torn about her upgrade, she asks Reddit:
So my coworker (F& F) and I were flying together and As we were waiting in line, I was bumped to First Class. I at first was torn as to what to do because my coworker and I were going to be seated together in Coach.
After thinking about it, I decided to board first class. I did ask the airline crew if she could be bumped as well, but they couldn’t accommodate because the flight was full.
I told my coworker I was going to take the First Class seats. She was fine with it, but when we got off she told me that I shouldn’t have taken the seats and stayed in coach with her.
She told me she would have stayed in coach if the roles were reversed and that she doesn’t even know why I got upgraded and not her. She’s been colder towards me since.