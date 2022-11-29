Woman's friend is shocked at price of restaurant bill, he says 'you tricked me.'

When this woman is conflicted about the dinner she had with her friends, she asks Reddit:

"AITA because my friend ordered the same dish as me and couldn’t pay for it?"

My (19F) three friends (19F, 20F, 20M) and I were going out to a restaurant, and another student (19M) from our summer study abroad program that we’ve befriended in the past three weeks asked to come. We said of course he can come.

It was a slightly upscale restaurant with a Michelin star. We all ordered our own meals. Our newer friend couldn’t really understand the menu since it wasn’t in English, and his Spanish isn’t that proficient yet, so he was Google translating. Then he gave up and just told the waiter he’ll have what I’m having.