Man tells gf to stop making 'Frankenstein' meals, makes her cry.

When this man is annoyed with his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying my girlfriend thinks she knows better than culinary professionals and expressing my disapproval?"

I (26M) live with my girlfriend (27F) of four years, and we try to split all grocery shopping and cooking duties equally.

We both like cooking well enough and pay for subscriptions to several recipe websites (epicurious, nytimes) and consider it an investment because sometimes there's really creative stuff there.

Especially since we've had to cut back on food spending recently and eating out often isn't viable, it's nice to have some decent options if we're feeling in the mood for something better than usual. (I make it sound like we're snobs but we eat box macaroni like once a week).