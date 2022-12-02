Son wants to tell 'estranged' parents to take back their 'pointless' Christmas gift.

When this son is fed up with his relationship with his parents, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for informing my parents that they can return the gift they got me for x-mas?"

The Christmas after I turned 18 my parents informed me that since I was no longer a child, Christmas wouldn’t be the same anymore. In fact they pretty much stopped celebrating Christmas that next year and we stopped giving presents.

Didn’t even put lights or tree up. I fully moved out after college at age 21 and after this point I had very lite contact with my parents (my choice). They were pretty much estranged.

I moved halfway across the county where I bought a house. When I turned 26 I found out my grandfather wasn’t doing well and needed constant care but he didn’t want to go into a retirement home. So I found a job around him and moved.