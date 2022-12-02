Son wants to tell 'estranged' parents to take back their 'pointless' Christmas gift.

When this son is fed up with his relationship with his parents, he asks Reddit:
The Christmas after I turned 18 my parents informed me that since I was no longer a child, Christmas wouldn’t be the same anymore. In fact they pretty much stopped celebrating Christmas that next year and we stopped giving presents.
Didn’t even put lights or tree up. I fully moved out after college at age 21 and after this point I had very lite contact with my parents (my choice). They were pretty much estranged.
I moved halfway across the county where I bought a house. When I turned 26 I found out my grandfather wasn’t doing well and needed constant care but he didn’t want to go into a retirement home. So I found a job around him and moved.
Before I moved him in with me I made my place as “smart” as I could so I could check in on him even if I wasn’t at home and so he could contact me if he fell. I had Alexa enabled cameras in every room he had access to, as well as at least one echo show. His tv I hooked up an amazon fire.