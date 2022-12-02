Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Son wants to tell 'estranged' parents to take back their 'pointless' Christmas gift.

Son wants to tell 'estranged' parents to take back their 'pointless' Christmas gift.

Maggie Lalley
Dec 2, 2022 | 7:38 PM
ADVERTISING

When this son is fed up with his relationship with his parents, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for informing my parents that they can return the gift they got me for x-mas?"

The Christmas after I turned 18 my parents informed me that since I was no longer a child, Christmas wouldn’t be the same anymore. In fact they pretty much stopped celebrating Christmas that next year and we stopped giving presents.

Didn’t even put lights or tree up. I fully moved out after college at age 21 and after this point I had very lite contact with my parents (my choice). They were pretty much estranged.

I moved halfway across the county where I bought a house. When I turned 26 I found out my grandfather wasn’t doing well and needed constant care but he didn’t want to go into a retirement home. So I found a job around him and moved.

Before I moved him in with me I made my place as “smart” as I could so I could check in on him even if I wasn’t at home and so he could contact me if he fell. I had Alexa enabled cameras in every room he had access to, as well as at least one echo show. His tv I hooked up an amazon fire.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content