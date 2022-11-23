Woman wants to skip holidays because her family 'gaslights' and 'uses' her.

When this woman is annoyed with her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA because I don’t want to go home for the holidays because I feel I’m being used?"

Normally every year I fly back home (~2000 miles) for a couple weeks to spend time with my parents and siblings.

It’s a pretty expensive trip because the ticket cost me usually around $800-$1000, I’m buying gifts for all of my family members, which is about 15 people, and I have to pay for my own stuff while I’m there, things, such as groceries, travel, going out to eat, etc.

Overall since I moved away, I’ve spent roughly $3000 each time I go back. Sure I could just skip out on getting everybody gifts and hoping me being there to celebrate and spend quality time is enough but unfortunately my presence is not enough for them.