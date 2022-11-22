Woman's mom wants her to attend Thanksgiving, she says 'no, my sister betrayed me.'

When this woman is annoyed that her mom wants her to come to Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for bailing on Thanksgiving for the tenth year in a row for Bali?"

I’m a flight attendant for a major airline, so working on holidays is a given. I’ve been working long enough I could get holidays and time off if I want, but I don’t take them up on it.

For the past decade, I’ve skipped major family holidays and events like weddings and christenings. Part of it has to do with something that happened a long time ago. Long story short, my ex knocked up my sister and they got married.

I have no interest in them and haven’t met their children. I haven’t even gone back to my hometown since their engagement announcement.