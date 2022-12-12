Mom scolds guest for being 'selfish' at free hotel breakfast, guest says, 'calm down.'

When this woman is annoyed with a fellow hotel guest, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for commenting to a hotel guest that she was holding up a line of hungry travelers behind her?"

I was staying at a hotel in Chicago last month with my children (M22, F18) and the place offered free breakfast for guests.

They had the usual cereal, juice, coffee, yogurt and fruit setup. They also had one waffle maker that made one waffle at a time. It was in a smallish room on the 6th floor with about 20 or more people in there.

I was hungry but waited patiently in line, as each waffle cycle takes three minutes. There was a youngish adult woman ahead of me and just as she finished removing her waffle and I started stepping forward, she poured the batter for a second waffle, I'm guessing for a friend back at the room.