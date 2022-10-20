Husband refuses to participate in wife's 'trashy' valentines day family tradition.

When this husband questions his wife's family tradition, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA Breaking wife’s tradition?"

So my my wife and I recently got married and have our first Valentine’s Day coming up. She has this tradition that her and her family have dinner and get DQ. I really don’t want to do this.

I would like to have something more special and romantic. I asked politely if there was anyway we could change this year around, being it our first, to have something a little more intimate.

She immediately said no, saying that she doesn’t think there is anything more romantic than I honor her tradition and be apart of their tradition. She wanted no further discussion and that was that.