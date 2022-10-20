Husband refuses to participate in wife's 'trashy' valentines day family tradition.

When this husband questions his wife's family tradition, he asks Reddit:
So my my wife and I recently got married and have our first Valentine’s Day coming up. She has this tradition that her and her family have dinner and get DQ. I really don’t want to do this.
I would like to have something more special and romantic. I asked politely if there was anyway we could change this year around, being it our first, to have something a little more intimate.
She immediately said no, saying that she doesn’t think there is anything more romantic than I honor her tradition and be apart of their tradition. She wanted no further discussion and that was that.
WIBTA if I took a harder stance and tried to talk her into not breaking the tradition this year? Or spoke to her family about my feelings about wanting something special in hopes they would side with me?