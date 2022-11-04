Someecards Logo
Man tells wife she's too 'antisocial' with his friends, makes her cry.

Maggie Lalley
Nov 4, 2022 | 4:02 PM
When this husband doesn't like his wife's behavior with his friends on her birthday, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my wife cry on her birthday?"

Last night I was playing with a band at our local bar. My wife came in and immediately latched on to a band members wife in the corner of the bar and spent 2+ hours not leaving the area.

She has maybe met the band members wife one time. Maybe twenty feet away was a group of our friends, she says they are my friends and her acquaintances. She would not leave the corner of the bar and waved hello to them. It was not a crowded bar.

During a break I asked if she would go and say hello to our friends. She told me she waved. I again said it would be great if you said hello to them considering they came out to support the band.

A little back story, these same friends invited us to their house two weeks ago and we spent hours at their house hanging out.

Sources: Reddit
