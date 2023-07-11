Man demands $100 'or else' from woman when her dog eats his burrito. AITA?

When this man gets into an argument over his stolen burrito, he asks Reddit:
Hi, so I work for a land management agency. Right now i am deep in the woods supervising some work being done by contractors. BTW This is my “Troll” account, i wont be using my real account because of my job.
I’m about 60 yards from a trail in some dense trees that i have essentially turned into a fort (with the help of some camouflaged tarps) for the 3 weeks i am up here. I’m sitting and relaxing in the shade warming my burrito on a rock (5-10 ft away) when a dog comes up and snatches it and runs away!
I chase the dog to the trail and in the clearing i see the owners laughing about how “you always find the weirdest stuff”. I confront them about how their dog took my lunch and they give it back, but its been punctured! They have no remorse and tell me to just go get a new one because they cant control their dog.
Side note on the property my agency manages dogs are supposed to be on a leash, which i tell them. We argue for awhile and i pull my radio out to call law enforcement and the woman says “all i have is a hundred dollar bill on me i cant pay for it!”
She basically tries to convince me shes going to go to town then hike 2 miles back here to give me food. I’m not buying it. She eventually gives me the 100 dollar bill, and i tell her if she wants it back she should bring me food like she said. As luck would have it lightning comes through and i hike my myself out.
My girlfriend says i’m an asshole because i made the burritos myself, and it costs like 2 dollars to make. I had no other food and they were pretty rude about it.So REDDIT AM I THE AH?
offensivelpc writes:
ESH - You were in the right till you insisted on keeping the $100 bill. I mean it's a few bucks, just call them on their shit and let them know they shouldn't own a dog if they cannot control it or afford a leash. Insult them as a dog owner, don't go overkill and extort them.
shallwestartthen writes:
YTA- yes, the dog stole your lunch, but you're in an isolated spot and you harass a lone woman and effectively steal 100 dollars off her? Wow. Also, you told her you would return the money and then went home anyway. So you bullied and lied to this poor woman. Her dog snatched food that was left unattended... wow.
peanutbutting writes:
NTA it doesn't matter that you made the burrito yourself!! It's the burrito principle of it all.