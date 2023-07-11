Man demands $100 'or else' from woman when her dog eats his burrito. AITA?

When this man gets into an argument over his stolen burrito, he asks Reddit:

'AITA For making a woman give me 100 dollars for the burrito her dog ate?'

Hi, so I work for a land management agency. Right now i am deep in the woods supervising some work being done by contractors. BTW This is my “Troll” account, i wont be using my real account because of my job.

I’m about 60 yards from a trail in some dense trees that i have essentially turned into a fort (with the help of some camouflaged tarps) for the 3 weeks i am up here. I’m sitting and relaxing in the shade warming my burrito on a rock (5-10 ft away) when a dog comes up and snatches it and runs away!