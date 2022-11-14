Man accused of being 'high maintenance' after he's not chosen as a groomsman.

When this man is annoyed with his friends, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for backing out of a friends trip after it became a groomsman trip for a wedding im not in?"

I have had a group of four friends since elementary school. The five of us have stayed close friends through elementary, middle and high school (going to the same schools) and then through university (separate universities, but we would visit often and stayed very close).

We are all 26yo guys, and have been friends for 19 years now.

One of the guys in the group, Brandon, is getting married in January. Brandon asked the other three guys to be groomsmen in his wedding, alongside his two brothers and two of his friends from college. this left me the only homie in the group who wasn't a groomsman.