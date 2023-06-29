Man's parrot turns out to be "toxic." Family keeps their distance from the evil bird.

When this man feels like his parrot might be ruining his relationships, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for adopting a talking parrot that won't stop insulting my in-laws?'

I (32 m) am in a bit of a pickle and need your honest judgment. So, here's the situation: I recently adopted a beautiful parrot, let's call him Percy, who has an unusual talent—he talks. But here's the catch: Percy seems to have a particular dislike for my in-laws and constantly insults them. Am I the a-hole for keeping Percy around despite the drama? Hear me out!

Let me start by saying that Percy is truly a remarkable bird. He's got a vibrant plumage, an extensive vocabulary, and an uncanny ability to mimic human speech. It was love at first squawk when I first met him at the local pet store. Little did I know what I was getting myself into!