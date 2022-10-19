Someecards Logo
Man forbids bride's brother from playing pranks at wedding, family is disappointed.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 19, 2022 | 10:30 PM
When this man is annoyed with his future BIL, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for banning my fiance's family tradition from our wedding?"

Me (29m) and my fiance (27f) are supposed to get married in a couple months. We've been together 3 years and we haven't had too many major conflicts and none we couldn't get past.

Her brother Ryan (31m) and I, however, don't get along. He's kind of a jackass. He's got the kind of personality of someone who never grew up after his freshman year in college and never takes anything seriously.

I recently found out that my fiance's family has a "tradition" of organizing pranks on the bride and groom.

Some of it is just stupid stuff that causes a temporary disruption (think pretending to lose the ring for 5 minutes or orchestrating a fake mix up with the cake).

Some of it is more elaborate. I heard that at my fiance's aunt's wedding, they somehow managed to keep it a secret that they'd put bubble wrap under the entire carpet leading to altar before the bride walked down it.

