Woman 'humiliates' mother in front of family for meddling in wedding proposal.

When this woman is torn about how she treated her mom, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for yelling at my mom in front of our whole family because she pushed my boyfriend into proposing to me?"

So basically I (27F) have been with boyfriend (30M) for about 8 years. We have talked about marriage multiple times throughout our relationship but both agree that it’s not what either of us want, for right now at least.

To be completely honest, the only reason I would get married is later on for medical and administrative reasons but also because I get to wear a pretty dress. He feels the same way which is something that we settled at the beginning of our relationship.

Now is where my mother comes in, she’s always had this idea of what my life should be like. She always thought I would be married and popping out babies by now but that really isn’t what I want for myself.