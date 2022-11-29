Dad refuses to cancel family Christmas hike for son's 'out of shape' GF.

When this dad is upset with his son, he asks Reddit:
Ever since I can remember, our family has always gone on a hike the morning of Christmas. We did it all through my childhood, my husband’s family did it, my friend’s families are similar, though for some it’s just a walk, or some go into the city and do an easy 5 or 10k run.
My son Porter has been dating Emily for the past 6 months. I’m happy she’s going to join us.
They’re coming from the city about 3 hours away so they’ll be staying overnight. I’ve met Emily before and think she’s a great match for Porter. I know there’s all that hoopla about the MIL/DIL dynamic and I just have no time for any of that. If Porter likes her and she treats him with kindness, and he the same who am I to complain.