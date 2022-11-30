Woman disobeys MIL's Thanksgiving assignment, whole family turns against her.

When this woman is annoyed with the cooking assignments at Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making the stuffing even though I was assigned other dishes?"

My FIL passed away this year this was the first thanksgiving without him. He usually did all the cooking for holidays and was a really good cook.

This year his family decided everyone would make a dish and bring it. MIL sent a group text to organize what everyone was bringing. My husbands sister immediately said she would be making the stuffing from her dads recipe.

Everyone called other dishes by the time I got to the text I was assigned green beans, cranberry sauce , and sweet potatoes.

My husband loves this cornbread stuffing I make we were hoping I would get to make it this year. We are both sick of his sister always getting her way and no one consulted me I was just assigned whatever was left.