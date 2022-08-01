22 people share old internet fads that would baffle younger generations.

If you're anything like me (congrats!), you have a hard time keeping up with every internet trend / fad / movement / meme / deeply intricate and long-running joke that isn't funny and doesn't make sense anyway. What happened to simpler times?

A Reddit user posed the question, "What's something from the early days of the Internet which younger generations may not know about?" and the answers came floading in. That's when I realized while reading the comments this forum... I'm not sure how simple things were back then, either! I'm sure most of these examples will confuse the hell out of Gen Z.

rrrrrroadhouse

Waiting for an hour for an image to download, line by line.

I remember eagerly waiting 30 minutes for a picture of Hanson to appear on my screen...

deltavim