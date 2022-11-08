BF shows GF 'Knives Out,' on date night, triggers her phobia, she forces him to pay.

When this BF is fed up, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for picking a movie that triggered my girlfriend's phobia and refusing to split the cost of the movie expenses?"

My (M19) girlfriend (F21) has emetophobia (the fear of vomit). She gets easily triggered, and can't handle most things that deal with vomit.

Anything to do with people throwing up, or even just the sounds sends her into a panic attack. This hasn't been a problem in the relationship so far, but it certainly has come up while watching TV or videos, so I am careful with what I put on.

Every week or so, we do a movie night. We alternate who picks the movies and try to pick something that we're both interested in. We share the cost of both the popcorn that we get from a local movie theater and the cost of renting the movie. This week, it was my turn. I chose the movie Knives Out.