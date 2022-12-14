Woman is shocked when fiancé says 'you ruin Christmas every year.'

When this woman is upset with her fiance, she asks Reddit:

"AITA? My fiancé thinks I should be happy with any present he gets me- even if I tell him specifically what to get or not?"

My (42f) fiancé (45m) and I have been together for 8 years. For the past several Christmases we end up arguing about the gifts he’s got for me. And I end up not getting him the right things either.

So to try to avoid that this year I brought up making lists for each other. He seemed ok with that until I said what I Don’t want him to get me- specifically anything purple or any scarves, that was it.