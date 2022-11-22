Man's in-laws refuse to eat his 'pretentious' Thanksgiving dinner, family is divided.

When this man's family is annoyed with his cooking style, he asks Reddit:
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and my wife and I (27F, 29M) are making plans to host our family.
I'm doing the bulk of the cooking, including a rib roast. I'm excited, since it's one of my favorite dishes and I much prefer it to turkey. We've been fortunate this year to be able to afford a good one.
I plan on cooking it to a medium rare temperature since that's what I and most people in general prefer. And, objectively, it's juicier and more tender that way.
My wife is annoyed by this and says I should make it medium well or well done, since her and her parents "don't like it bloody" (that's not blood but whatever). They think it's gross.