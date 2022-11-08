Resident with dog refuses to get off elevator to accommodate neighbor with dog phobia.

When this resident is torn about whether or not they are a good neighbor, they ask Reddit:
I live in a high rise. Our apartment is very dog friendly — it has a built in dog park on a lower floor. I take my dog there all the time to do her business. There are like 25 dogs in my building.
I have a 8 month old small dog. She weighs 5kgs. One day, I had my dog in my arms and she had her leash on. I waited for the elevator and a crowded elevator arrived.
A woman immediately started screaming — and I am not exaggerating here— she began screaming hysterically and cowered behind her husband who asked me to take the next elevator.
I obliged the first time. But it kept happening over and over — every time she would scream and cry and ask me to take the next elevator. She complained to our building management about several other dogs in the apartment already.