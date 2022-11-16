Woman gives cousin a Roomba, she says, 'don't tell me how to clean my house.'

When this woman gives her cousin a questionable gift, she asks Reddit:
My (40F) cousin (36M) married his wife (35F) five years ago, and in that time she's been a welcomed member of our family. She's an academic and works as an assistant professor in a major city in the next state, although she doesn't go to campus every day (she works from home the rest of the time).
My husband (42M) and I stopped by their house a while to for an unexpected visit, and were shocked that their house was a bit unorganized. It wasn't horrible, but the floors could've been vacuumed and there were dirty dishes in the sink.
My cousin's wife does most of the cleaning, but ever since she started her new job, she's had less time for it because she's always grading or teaching. My cousin doesn't clean much because his dad is very traditional about gender roles and didn't raise him to help his wife clean the house.