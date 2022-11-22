Woman uninvites 'rude' SIL from Thanksgiving dinner, family is divided.

When this woman is annoyed with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for “uninviting” my sil to Thanksgiving?"

I (36 F) and husband (40 M) are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time ever this year. Our older nephew (20 M) has recently come out as gay and asked if he could bring his bf he’s been seeing for a few months.

We said of course!!! Last night my MIL called and said my SIL would not be coming. When I asked why she said that it was bc of our nephew bringing the bf. She’s not blood related to him (it’s on my side of fam) but she has been around him most of his life. I told her that was her choice and ended the convo.