Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she'd be wrong to roast single aunt next time she criticizes her marriage.

Woman asks if she'd be wrong to roast single aunt next time she criticizes her marriage.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 21, 2022 | 3:52 PM
ADVERTISING

Being married is hard. But it can be harder when you have a family member who is always criticizing you. It makes you wonder, why do they care so much? When this woman debates whether or not to roast her salty and single aunt for criticizing all her life choices, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"WIBTA if I asked my aunt ‘where is her husband?’ The next time she berates me about my choices?"

I (F27) have been married to my husband T(M32) for 5 years, he’s great and honestly my best friend. I also have an aunt(65) who has never been married, that I love dearly but she is very old fashioned like most women boomers in the Black community. She has made several hurtful comments to me about different choices that I/T made. - thotleesi94

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content