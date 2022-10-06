Someecards Logo
Sister wears bridal gown to wedding that asked guests to 'dress crazy.'

Maggie Lalley
Oct 6, 2022 | 2:39 PM
When this woman follows her sister's directions and 'dresses crazy' for her wedding, she asks Reddit:


"AITA For wearing my wedding dress to my sisters wedding?"

So, for the longest time my sister has been planning a 'red carpet' wedding, everyone is supposed to be dressed dramatically and we only had a few rules to abide by. The rules were really simple to follow, no ballgowns, no capes, no trains, there was NO rules on colours.

Her guest list for her wedding was basically identical to mine aside from her husbands friends because we have the same friend group, when we go out, we go out together, we've always been super close.

