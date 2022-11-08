Son triggers dad's garden gnome 'phobia' with prank, mother calls him 'vicious.'

When this son is conflicted about his father, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for using my father's phobia against him for my Christmas prank?"

Since I was very young,(16m) my dad has always made a point of having what he calls "gnome-phobia." Basically he says that he had a traumatic childhood experience and can't stand the sight of garden gnomes?

As my siblings and I got older, we figured out this was probably just an elaborate lie to keep our mom from buying the more 'cutesy' garden decorations that my dad has always hated in other people's lawns.

So, cut to this Christmas. My dad has this weird nativity set that he puts up every Christmas—it's a set of plastic figurines that comes up to your hip, and it takes up at least a third of the living room, and everyone has always hated it.