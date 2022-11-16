Pregnant woman calls her husband hateful when he won't let her get a pet spider.

When this woman feels sad about her desire for a spider, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I got a pet spider even though my husband said he would kill it if I did?"

I have always loved animals, bugs, and plants. We have a dog and a cat which my husband and I take care of together. And I have a medium sized fish/shrimp tank and about 60 plants that I manage on my own.

I have alot on my plate right now (work full time, part time student, and 4mo. preg) but I have been wanting another pet for a looooong time.

I have always liked the idea of creating a vivarium and keeping some sort of insect in it (beetles/praying mantis, ect). I have seen many videos of jumping spider and fell in love with their cute faces and curious personalities.