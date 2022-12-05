Dad pays for stepdaughter's wedding, bio daughter says, 'you love her more than me.'

When this dad is at war with his daughter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for contributing to my stepdaughter's wedding, instead of giving more money to my daughter to pay off student loans?"

I (51M) have 2 kids (25F, 19F) with my ex, and 2 stepkids (23F, 21M) from my current marriage.

25F started college quite a few years ago, and I had a college fund. She got into an Ivy school and received a small % in financial aid (didn't qualify for more).

She's now completing her masters from the same school, and doing a paid internship with a big organization. 25F still has some student loans left.

23F is getting married next year and I'm contributing a decent amount to the wedding. I have a good income and also a decent amount of savings.